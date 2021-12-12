DENVER (CBS4) – The Detroit Lions helped honor and remember former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas at the start of Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos set up a 10-man formation, symbolizing Thomas as the 11th man, and received a delay of game as a result.
🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021
The Detroit Lions declined the penalty. The classy move received a standing ovation from fans in the crowd.
Thanks, @Lions, for joining us in honoring D.T. to start the game. 🧡 https://t.co/bbdXG2S3pb
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021
The show of sportsmanship followed other displays of respect, like players wearing “88” decals on their helmets, the number “88” spray painted on the Broncos sideline and a large memorial outside of the stadium where fans could pay their respects.
The Manning family paying respects to Demaryius Thomas. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/AuFz14IAHH
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021
Peyton Manning and members of his family were seen at that memorial, honoring D.T. On the day of the news of Thomas' death, Manning shared he just spoke with him earlier that same week about a play seven years ago.
“I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devastated,” Manning said.