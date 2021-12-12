DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect through this afternoon for portions of south-central and southeast Colordao.

A new storm will arrive sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday with cooler temperatures, a lot of wind and some more mountain snow. Depending on the exact timing and path of travel we could even see some rain showers across eastern Colorado, including metro Denver.

Unfortunately the chance for some moisture is fairly low with the next system, mainly due to how fast it will be moving through. The cool down is for roughly 24 hours. Starting Thursday we are back to mild and dry once again.

There could be a few more weak cold fronts over the upcoming weekend or early next week but at this time they do not look significant. If you are hoping for a White Christmas the current forecast models keep us dry on December 25. But we have several days to watch and see if anything changes.