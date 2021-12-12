CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado-Wyoming chapter of the American Red Cross says while it won’t send crews, for now, to the tornado destruction in Kentucky, it will help raise money to help their efforts. A massive line of storms moved across the South to the Midwest spurring at least one tornado that moved across more than 200 miles in Kentucky alone.

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 11: Postal vehicles sit destroyed behind the post office after a tornado ripped through the area the previous evening on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“This is one of the most devastating things that can happen to a family,” said Catie Ballenger, Communications Manager for The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 people may have died when the tornado touched down for more than 200 miles in the state, but the number of deaths could exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

Colorado volunteers are standing by to provide basic comforts for any victims. As soon as they get the call, they will deploy.

The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was “ground zero” of the storm — a scene of “massive devastation,” one official said. (Photo by JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have Red Cross volunteers on standby ready to pick up at a moment’s notice to head to help those that have been affected by tornadoes,” said Ballenger.

For now, the CO-WY chapter is asking Coloradans to donate online.

“Ninety percent of all donations they go straight to disaster victims.”

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 11: An aerial view of homes and business destroyed by a tornado on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

She said they will likely be sending volunteers down just waiting for the call.

People can donate to the Red Cross by calling 1-800-red-cross, visiting Redcross.org or by texting “Red Cross” to 90999 to give a $10 donation.