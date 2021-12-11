THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park.
Plenty of people donned their "ugliest" sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks.
While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed.
"We're trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don't win," said Shelly Shipley.
The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.