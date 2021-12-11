DENVER (CBS4) – Spending the holidays in the hospital can be especially tough for children, but patients at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children got a special treat on Saturday. A fleet of Ferrari’s rolled up to the hospital filled with toys.
The Morgan Adams Foundation and Ferrari of Denver have been collecting the toys as part of the hospital’s annual toy drive.
These gifts aren't just for patients over the holidays.
“We use these toys all year long for kids who are sick, stuck in the hospital for long periods of time, and we also use these toys and the things that are being donated so that these kids can shop for their families, for their siblings, for their parents, when they’re stuck in the hospital, they can bring a little bit of joy to those who come and bring joy to them.”
Around four dozen vehicles took part in the event at the hospital and a parade through Denver.