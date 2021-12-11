DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos fans are invited to pay respects to the late Demaryius Thomas who died on Dec. 9 in his home in Georgia. Fans can visit a memorial for Thomas at the base of the horse sculptures at the Ring of Fame Plaza at Empower Field at Mile High starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The team will face the Detroit Lions at home at 2:05 p.m. During the game, Broncos players will wear an “88” decal on their helmets. There will also be an “88” logo painted on the Broncos sideline, team officials announced on Saturday.

The news of his untimely death swept the sports world by storm. Dozens of former teammates and opponents on the field, as well as athletes of other sports, remembered him as a caring, humble man.

The teams will also take part in a moment of silence for Thomas during the game. A video tribute is also planned.

On our sideline for tomorrow's game. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aptWYA5s4A — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2021

Thomas, who was 33 years old, was found in his shower after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Roswell police responded to his home at around 7 p.m. after someone called 911. That person rushed officers to Thomas’ bathroom.

Officers immediately moved to try to help Thomas, but when one officer tried to move his arm, it was apparent Thomas was tragically already dead.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin who grew up with Thomas and was so close they considered themselves siblings, told the AP early Friday.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.

Thomas officially announced his retirement in June.