DENVER (CBS4)– Many thanks to Coloradans who donated to the Together for Colorado Toy Drive on Friday in chilly and windy weather. But the arrival of winter couldn’t break the spirit of the season.

“It’s warm, but chilly,” said one of the Boys and Girls Clubs kids at one donation site near the King Soopers at Alameda and Wadsworth in Lakewood.

Warm hearts provided piles of toys. A total of 93 boxes were collected Friday, with 2,790 toys total. That compares with 83 boxes on the same Toy Drive Collection Day last year.

“I’m a fundraiser at heart so I kind of guilt them,” laughed Ashley Stevens as she dropped off toys she bought with $1,000 in funds she collected from friends. “And then I tell them I’ll do the shopping so it makes it a lot easier.”

Stevens was one of many who brought big loads of toys like the Optimist Club of Monaco South, which raises money through tree sales and donates huge amounts each year. Some others brought fewer, but still were trying to send the right message.

“Our girls were very fortunate, very lucky so it was nice to be able to spread some of that love to other kids,” said one mother donating at the boxes at the King Soopers near Yale and Monaco in Denver.

Colorado Krav Maga showed up for a 10th year with a load of toys. They filled a camper.

“The whole thing is filled floor to ceiling, we have probably 27, 30 boxes in there. Plus extra loose toys. So it’s the biggest toy drive our clients have done for us yet,” said owner James Hiromasa.

The workout facility has five locations and there’s competition among them.

“We don’t have to twist their arms too hard,” said owner Shannon Lukeman Hiromasa about their clients who donate. “Especially in the middle of a pandemic too. So we have clients with big hearts.”

The club kids who came out to cheer them on had thanks for all.

The toy drive continues all the way up to Dec. 24. You can donate in boxes at many King Soopers in the Denver metro area.

