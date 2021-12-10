DENVER (CBS4) – You know it’s a good collection day for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive when even Santa Claus stops by with donations. That’s just what happened during the noon hour at the King Soopers at Monaco and Hampden.
Santa caught up with the Denver Fire Department to help deliver toys collected and paid for by the Optimist Club of Monaco South.
Santa was just the guy to explain that club’s mission. “The Monaco South Optimists Club thinks every kid should have a happy holiday so they’ve been collecting money and raising funds to help with the CBS4 Toy Drive.”
The guy in red also really approves of the way the club raises the money for the toy donation, by selling Christmas trees from a lot at Monaco and Iliff. "They've been there 35 years, I think. I fly by and i see them there on Christmas Eve."
This year the club worked the Target in the University Hills North neighborhood to stretch those dollars as far as they would to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.