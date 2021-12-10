DENVER (CBS4) – The first measurable snow of the season fell in Denver during the rush hour on Friday morning, just missing an all-time record for longest streak without snow by two days. The last time measurable snow fell at Denver International Airport was on April 21.
First measurable snow at Denver! 0.3" has been measured so far today. #cowx
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 10, 2021
A few places on the west and south side of metro Denver saw a light snowfall just before Thanksgiving but it never really accumulated across the heart of the city or where the official weather station is located. Up until today the airport has reported snow flurries with no accumulation three times this season.
Friday’s total at DIA amounted to 0.3 inches, which meets the threshold for an accumulating snow. By definition an accumulating snowfall is anything measuring 0.1 inches or greater.