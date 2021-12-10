DENVER (CBS4) – The football world is waking up to the news of the death of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Many players from around the league are posting their condolences to social media after his unexpected passing on Thursday.
Tim Tebow
Tebow is the former Broncos quarterback who threw the 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat the Steelers in 2012.
Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X
— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021
JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals Defensive End
Way way too young.
The first image of DT that pops in my head will always be that smile and positive energy.
Rest In Peace brother.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 10, 2021
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback
Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Quarterback
Heartbroken. #RIP Young Legend.
DeMaryius Thomas 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #88 pic.twitter.com/JRT99jUwlx
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 10, 2021
Terrell Davis, Broncos Hall of Fame Running Back
I'm just shocked to hear that Demaryius Thomas has died. Gone way to soon. Honored to have known you brutha. R.I.P!
— Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) December 10, 2021
Wade Phillips, Former Broncos Defensive Coordinator
DT was loved and we will miss his great personality and smile. RIP
— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) December 10, 2021