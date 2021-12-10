FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Lake street as a homicide. An adult man was killed. Now police are looking for two men who are people of interest in this death.
Paul Abreu-Serrano, age 29, is approximately 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Damon Robinson, age 43, is approximately 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul Abreu-Serrano or Damon Robinson are asked to call the Fort Morgan Police Department at 970-867-5678.