DENVER(CBS)- After further review….Denver actually tied the All-Time Record for Longest Streak Without Snow on Thursday with 232 days! For the last several weeks the record number of days in the official tally for Denver was shown as 235 days set in 1887. But, new research shows it wasn’t exactly that long.
READ MORE: Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills
The NWS Boulder office re-examined daily precipitation and Snowfall records from 1872 to present day. And discovered a tiny miscalculation.
READ MORE: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Vetoes Ban On Flavored Tobacco Products
So that means the real number of days is actually 232! Enough for the Mile High City to have tied the record on Thursday.
If the city didn’t receive the .03 inch of snow at DIA Friday, we would have broken the record Today.MORE NEWS: Rising Energy Costs Could Leave Some Coloradans In The Cold And Dark, But There Is Help