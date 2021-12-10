CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- After further review….Denver actually tied the All-Time Record for Longest Streak Without Snow on Thursday with 232 days! For the last several weeks the record number of days in the official tally for Denver was shown as 235 days set in 1887. But, new research shows it wasn’t exactly that long.

Credit National Weather Service Boulder

The NWS Boulder office re-examined daily precipitation and Snowfall records from 1872 to present day. And discovered a tiny miscalculation.

 

Credit National Weather Service Boulder

So that means the real number of days is actually 232! Enough for the Mile High City to have tied the record on Thursday.

Credit CBS4

If the city didn’t receive the .03 inch of snow at DIA Friday, we would have broken the record Today.

Credit CBS4

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera