BRONCOS UPDATEBroncos Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Demaryius Thomas
DENVER (CBS4) – Former quarterback Peyton Manning released a statement through the Denver Broncos overnight after the death of his legendary teammate Demaryius Thomas, saying he is devastated.

Quarterback Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos celebrates on the sideline after throwing his NFL record 509th career touchdown pass with Demaryius Thomas, who caught the pass, in the second quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 19, 2014. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event,” wrote Manning.

Quarterback Peyton Manning (C) poses with his daughter Mosley, his son Marshall, and former Denver Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas as well as other teammates after announcing his retirement on March 7, 2016. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

“I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devasted.”

Thomas died at his Georgia home on Thursday.