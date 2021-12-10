DENVER (CBS4) – Former quarterback Peyton Manning released a statement through the Denver Broncos overnight after the death of his legendary teammate Demaryius Thomas, saying he is devastated.
“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event,” wrote Manning.
“I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devasted.”
Thomas died at his Georgia home on Thursday.
Peyton Manning (2-of-2): “I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devasted.”
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021