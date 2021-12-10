(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died.

Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home.

A person who called 911 met the officers at the door, and rushed them to Thomas’ bathroom. His body was lying in the shower. He was not conscious and not breathing at the time.

Officers immediately moved to try to help Thomas, but when one officer tried to move his arm, it was apparent Thomas was dead.

“It was apparent from rigor mortis that Demaryius was deceased,” the officer wrote in the report.

Roswell Fire arrived on the scene, and paramedics pronounced Thomas dead. He was then taken by the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin who grew up with Thomas and was so close they considered themselves siblings, told the AP early Friday.

She added, “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

Thomas was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 draft, leaving the NFL as the Broncos’ second-leading receiver in franchise history. He was selected to five Pro Bowls, won two AFC Championships, and Super Bowl 50. The Broncos celebrated Thomas’ career during the team’s regular-season home opener against the New York Jets, the last team Thomas played for, in September at Empower Field at Mile High.

He was 33 years old.