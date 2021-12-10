TOY DRIVEDonate toys, meet CBS4 newscasters at 2 different King Soopers locations today
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora Fire, Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rescued a cat that was atop a light pole. The cat, named “Pantera” had been spotted on top of the pole since Thursday.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

READ MORE: Tameka Dudley, Joshua Hamm Plead Guilty In Shooting Death Of Mark Outman In Monaco Street Robbery Attempt

Crews were able to make contact with the feline atop a light pole near 17th Avenue and Jasper Street.

READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

The cat had been missing from its family home for about four days and was spotted on the light pole on Thursday. The feline decided to stay up there all night, even through the snowstorm that hit the Denver metro area early Friday morning.

MORE NEWS: Fort Morgan Homicide Investigation: Police Searching For Paul Abreu-Serrano And Damon Robinson

The cat was reunited with its family after fire crews rescued it using a big ladder.

Jennifer McRae