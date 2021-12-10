AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rescued a cat that was atop a light pole. The cat, named “Pantera” had been spotted on top of the pole since Thursday.
Crews were able to make contact with the feline atop a light pole near 17th Avenue and Jasper Street.
Crews successfully removed a cat from a top a light pole near 17th Ave and Jasper St. The cat named "Pantera" was reunited with its family. No further updates.#AFRIncident #CatRescue pic.twitter.com/3KIILVSXEu
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 10, 2021
The cat had been missing from its family home for about four days and was spotted on the light pole on Thursday. The feline decided to stay up there all night, even through the snowstorm that hit the Denver metro area early Friday morning.
The cat was reunited with its family after fire crews rescued it using a big ladder.