DENVER (CBS4)– Students from the Cherry Creek Schools Innovation Campus received a hands-on lesson with the Denver Tiny Homes Village. The students helped put up walls, run electrical wire, complete interior finishing and more.
Once finished, the homes will be about 100 square feet for a single resident.
“We’re looking for an appropriate project that would be manageable for our kids and also meaningful,” said teacher and project coordinator Mike Degitis. “So we pulled on the right partners, the City of Denver, some contractors and architects and now here we are on our second phase.”
By the end of the project, the students will build five homes to add to the village.