THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a Walmart in Thornton. As a result, nearby West Ridge Elementary School was placed on “secure” status.

The store is located near the intersection of Quebec Street and 128th Avenue.

Police said there’s a large police presence at the store. At 11:15 a.m. they said nothing had been found.