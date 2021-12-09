Avalanche Halt Rangers Win Streak, Improve To 8-2-1 In Their Last 11 GamesLogan O’Connor scored twice in a 22-second span in a five-goal second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3.

Nuggets Defeat Pelicans In Overtime, Nikola Jokic Scores Season-High 39The Nuggets wanted Nikola Jokic to shoot on nearly every possession in the final minutes of regulation and in overtime. The reigning MVP obliged.

Jay Norvell Says He Has 'Great Respect' For CSU Rams History After After Being Named Head CoachJay Norvell says he's ready to get started with the Rams after being named head coach for CSU following five years at Nevada.

Avs Rookie Goalie Justus Annunen Records First Career NHL Win In 7-5 Victory Over FlyersThe Colorado Avalanche's rookie goaltender Justus Annunen notched his first NHL win Monday night.

Broncos Back In Last Place After Another Meltdown Vs ChiefsWith the AFC West lead ao tantalizingly in reach, the Denver Broncos fumbled, bumbled and stumbled their way to another loss against Kansas City, plunging to their familiar whereabouts in the division's cellar instead.

Colorado State Brings In Nevada Head Coach Jay NorvellColorado State hired the first Black head football coach in program history Monday, bringing in Nevada's Jay Norvell to take over for Steve Addazio.