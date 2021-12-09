THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a Walmart in Thornton. As a result, nearby West Ridge Elementary School was placed on “secure” status.
The store is located near the intersection of Quebec Street and 128th Avenue.
So far nothing found. We will continue to check the area. Out of an abundance of caution, West Ridge elementary has been placed on “Secure.” pic.twitter.com/5VzUtrO4R0
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 9, 2021
Police said there’s a large police presence at the store. At 11:15 a.m. they said nothing had been found.