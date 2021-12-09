VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The winter storm moving into Colorado is bringing some much-needed snow to the ski areas. The average snowfall per season in Vail is about 189 inches.
So far this season, Vail has received 52 inches. Vail Ski Resort only has 6 of 33 lifts running. That’s been frustrating for some skiers and boarders, especially those who traveled to Colorado to hit the slopes.
“Yesterday when I was up there everybody was talking about the same subject. Everybody was kind of bummed out about the snow situation, so yeah everybody’s waiting for it, waiting for a nice storm,” said snowboarder Carlos Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is from Florida. He noticed this year it is a lot warmer than in years past. CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is predicting a big winter storm that will drop feet of snow in the mountains.