Rockies Hire Clint Hurdle As Special Assistant To The GMThe Rockies are bringing back a familiar face to help new GM Bill Schmidt.

With Lions Next, Broncos Treating Every Game Like PlayoffsThe maddeningly erratic Denver Broncos have decided to try elbowing their way into the postseason by pretending they're there already.

CSU Star Tight End Trey McBride Gets National AttentionCSU's Trey McBride is getting some national buzz ahead of next year's NFL draft.

Avalanche Halt Rangers Win Streak, Improve To 8-2-1 In Their Last 11 GamesLogan O’Connor scored twice in a 22-second span in a five-goal second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3.

Nuggets Defeat Pelicans In Overtime, Nikola Jokic Scores Season-High 39The Nuggets wanted Nikola Jokic to shoot on nearly every possession in the final minutes of regulation and in overtime. The reigning MVP obliged.

Jay Norvell Says He Has 'Great Respect' For CSU Rams History After After Being Named Head CoachJay Norvell says he's ready to get started with the Rams after being named head coach for CSU following five years at Nevada.