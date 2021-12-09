(CBS4) — The weather changes quickly in Colorado — and Lake County Search and Rescue has some important advice for anyone heading out into the backcountry. They say it’s a mistake that could be a matter of life or death.
(credit: Lake County Search and Rescue)
“Our mission coordinators would tell you they wish they had a dime for every time a rescue subject’s cellphone died just after the 911 call,” officials in Lake County stated on Facebook.
That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, Nov. 28. At approximately 8 p.m., LCSAR was notified of two hikers in distress on Mount Massive.
“The hikers said they needed help, but unfortunately their phone died before any more information could be communicated.”
“A mission coordinator spent the night working with Colorado Search and Rescue Association coordinators to narrow down the subjects’ location via cellphone forensics, but because the subjects’ phones were dead, efforts in this area were met with only partial success.”
A full scale search was launched at dawn the next morning.