ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos players and fans are mourning the passing of Broncos great Demaryius Thomas. “DT” was a wide receiver for the Broncos.

Thomas, 33, announced his retirement from the NFL in June after a 10-year playing career.

Several Broncos players tweeted emotional responses to the news.

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

Ain’t no way man. I’m heartbroken — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) December 10, 2021

Dam. 😢 — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) December 10, 2021

Rest easy my brother. Hurt. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) December 10, 2021

Just absolutely sick. Shaking. Nauseous. Can’t be real. Love you 88. Absolutely one of the kindest, genuine, humble, generous Superstars I have ever had the luxury of calling friend. Hug someone you love — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 10, 2021

I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT! 🙏💔😢 pic.twitter.com/KXrlucJAQ4 — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 10, 2021

DT sat with my son son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88. pic.twitter.com/tpByZZaklo — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 10, 2021

This is my absolute favorite clip I've ever shot of DT. THIS was Demaryius. Such a loss. Just painful. pic.twitter.com/h7W3Lr11Ce — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) December 10, 2021

Thomas, 33, was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 draft, leaving the NFL as the Broncos’ second-leading receiver in franchise history. He was selected to five Pro Bowls, won two AFC Championships, and Super Bowl 50. The Broncos celebrated Thomas’ career during the team’s regular-season home opener against the New York Jets, the last team Thomas played for, in September at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Demaryius had an incredible NFL career and was such a big part of everything we accomplished during his many years as a Bronco,” said John Elway, Broncos President of Football Operations, after Thomas announced his retirement. “D.T.” was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position. The combination of his size, speed, strength, and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryius’ remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50.”

Thomas finished his career third in the franchise in receptions (718), second in receiving yards (9,814 yards), first in 100-yard receiving games (36), and second in receiving touchdowns (66). From 2012-15, he had 90 receptions and 1,300 receiving yards each season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice as the only players to reach those marks in four consecutive seasons. He was also the third Bronco to make five consecutive Pro Bowls.

Two plays ring in the minds of Broncos fans when looking at Thomas’s career. The first was in 2011 when Tim Tebow connected with Thomas on an 80-yard touchdown pass to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in overtime of the AFC Wild Card Game. The second was catching Peyton Manning’s 509th career touchdown pass in 2014, surpassing Brett Farve to set the all-time passing touchdown record.