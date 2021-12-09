DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is asking for security guards and other measures after receiving escalating threats. The Democrat is asking for $200,000 annually for security.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a press conference about to the Mesa County election breach investigation on August 12, 2021 in Denver. From her right is Judd Choate, Colorado State Election Director, Matt Crane, Executive Director of Colorado County Clerks Association, and Chris Beall, Colorado Deputy Secretary of State. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Griswold has been debunking claims that the last presidential election was stolen. She’s also sued Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a Republican, who is the subject of a federal investigation.