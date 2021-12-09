(CBS4) – Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday drivers can use the express lanes of Interstate 25 through the South Gap project. There are now two lanes in each direction between Castle Rock and Monument.
Tolls will be waived.
Last month, CDOT, state leaders and legislators announced the 18-mile-long project was finished ahead of schedule. CDOT, however, says there will be some paving and striping scheduled for the spring and summer near Larkspur.
Construction of the roughly $419 million project started in September 2018 with the goal to ease congestion and reduce wrecks.
Along with new express lanes, drivers will notice widened shoulders, rebuilt bridges, road realignment and wildlife crossings.
Drivers are reminded to not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at areas with white dotted lines; and obey posted speed limits. Colorado State Patrol will also be in the area the morning the lanes open.
“The Express Lanes cannot be used to pass slower moving vehicles,” CDOT said in a news release on Wednesday.
With an incoming snowstorm, CDOT recognizes there might be safety closures which could include the express lanes.
“If we have hazardous snowy conditions, which can quickly escalate on the Gap, we will advise motorists to limit driving on the Gap and telework if they can,” CDOT stated to CBS4.