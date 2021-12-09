(CBS4) — When you think of “sinful” cities in America, you probably think of Las Vegas or maybe New Orleans, but would you think of Denver? The Mile High City was ranked No. 5 in a new study by WalletHub.
“In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of evil deeds,” researchers stated. “Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.”
According to the study, the 10 most sinful cities in America in 2021 are:
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Houston, Texas
- Los Angeles, California
- Denver, Colorado
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Miami, Florida
- Chicago, Illinois
- Memphis, Tennessee
Denver ranked especially high for excessive drinking — No. 3 behind Madison, Wisconsin and Lincoln, Nebraska.
Denver was ranked No. 18 for “Anger & Hatred,” which was measured by the number of violent crimes, sex offenders per capita, the bullying rate, deaths due to firearms, hate crimes and mass shootings.
Two other Colorado cities made the list: Colorado Springs came in at No. 69 overall and Aurora was ranked No. 91 overall.