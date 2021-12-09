DENVER (CBS4)– A new study finds violent crimes and property crimes are rising faster in Colorado than nationally. Common Sense Institute, a non-partisan research organization, says violent crime jumped 10% in the state last year, compared to 5% nationally, and property crime increased 8%, while it dropped 8% nationally.

The study puts the total cost of crime in Colorado at more than $27 billion in 2020.

“We are awash in a crime tsunami,” says former 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler.

He and former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrisey conducted the study that found crime has been on the rise in Colorado for the last 10 years. They say the murder rate is up 106%, rape up 9%, assault up 40%, and motor vehicle theft up 135%. Colorado, they say, had the highest motor vehicle theft rate in the country last year.

“I really think it’s a wake-up call to the citizens of Colorado. They should be putting pressure on the policymakers of this state to sit down and to evaluate what’s been going on over the last 10 years,” says Morrissey.

He says a law allowing two-time felons to receive $1, $2, or $0 dollar PR bonds and probation has contributed to the increase. A series of investigative reports by CBS4 found an increase in PR bonds for people charged not only with low-level crimes but violent felonies.

Morrissey says a lack of accountability is one reason we’re seeing so much crime, “Now a 2, 3, 5-time convicted felon can get PR bond.”

That means fewer people are behind bars. The prison population, the study found, is down 23% since 2008 while crime is up 47%.

“The trend that we continue to see is to try to diminish the consequences for criminal conduct,” says Brauchler.

State Rep. Kerry Tipper sits on the House Judiciary Committee and challenged the former DAs to point to specific laws that have caused the crime rate to increase, “It’s political hyperbole.”

She says the causes are far more complex, “We have a problem that we’re not going to jail our way out of.”

Mental illness and substance abuse, she says, are driving factors, “It’s a whole approach, what’s working, what’s isn’t. Forget about the politics. Let’s get the policy right.”

Brauchler says he agrees that more treatment is long overdue, “We’ve decided to empty the jails and prisons on the streets and malls and then look back say ‘How can we do better on rehab?'”

The study found not only is Colorado’s crime rate worse than most states, but that we have one of the highest recidivism rates in the country.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis called the report “fuzzy math” but said the governor hopes it helps pass his budget proposal which has increased money for policing and prevention, including more substance abuse and mental health treatment.