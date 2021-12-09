FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State fans are hoping to see one of their stars playing on Sundays in the near future. Tight End Trey McBride is getting some major attention from national sports outlets.
McBride was named to the CBS Sports/247Sports All-American Second Team for the 2021 season.
He led the Rams with 1121 receiving yards on 90 catches this past season, averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game in his 12 games played this season. McBride is a senior, and is projected to be a Top 10 Tight End in next year’s NFL Draft.
McBride is also a finalist for the 2021 John Mackey Award, given to the top Tight End in college football in a given season. That award will be announced Thursday night.