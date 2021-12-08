ROCK MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A law enforcement ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park was shot during a shootout on Wednesday morning, the first shootout involving a ranger in park history. The shooting took place near the Falls River entrance to RMNP just outside of Estes Park.

Kyle Patterson, spokesperson for RMNP, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the law enforcement ranger conducted a traffic stop just after 10 a.m. after spotting a vehicle that was involved in a short pursuit with Colorado State Patrol near Loveland.

It isn’t clear if the suspect or the ranger fired their weapon first, but two people were hit by gunfire. The park ranger was shot in his protective vest. One of the two people in the vehicle were hit by gunfire, though it isn’t clear where they were hit.

The park ranger was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was one of the two people in the vehicle.

In radio traffic, the ranger is heard calling out for assistance following shots fired.

“All units, 211 I have been hit,” the ranger, who has not been identified publicly, said.

The ranger is then heard reporting that he shot one of the suspects. The ranger is heard screaming at the suspect to stay down. The suspect is then heard in the background screaming.

“I have been hit. I have hit the suspect as well,” the ranger said.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was the first reporter on scene shortly after the shootout. Several agencies responded to assist including Colorado State Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Estes Park Police and the RMNP Rangers.

Patterson said this was the first time in park history a law enforcement ranger was involved with a shooting, let alone shot. She said the staff at RMNP are thankful the bullet hit the ranger in his protective vest.

“During contact with the suspects the law enforcement ranger was shot, but was protected by their ballistic vest,” Patterson said. “We are a close knit group in Rocky Mountain National Park. When you hear of a report like this it is extremely disturbing and troubling.”

The second person in the suspect’s vehicle was arrested on scene without injury.

While charges have not been announced against those who were involved in the pursuit or shooting, Patterson told CBS4 there could be additional charges due to the location. Bringing a firearm to the park isn’t illegal for law-abiding visitors. However, discharging a firearm on park lands can be a federal crime.

While details were limited, and the identities of those involved were not released immediately, Patterson said the RMNP family is just glad the incident ended in a way that spared their colleague’s life.

“We are okay now because our colleague is okay,” Patterson said. “That’s where we are sitting right now, realizing that this is something that can happen anywhere, and we are just relieved that our colleague is safe.”