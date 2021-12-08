ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning outside Rocky Mountain National Park at the Estes Park entrance. One of those injured was a law enforcement officer.
That shooting was previously described as a “law enforcement incident and investigation.”
The shooting closed Rocky Mountain National Park from outside the Fall River Entrance at US 34 to Deer Ridge Junction. That is the Estes Park entrance into RMNP.
The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop on US 34 outside the east entrance to RMNP. Two people were injured in the shooting, including a law enforcement officer.
It is unclear when the east entrance to the park will reopen.
There were several agencies involved in the investigation, including Estes Park police officers, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Colorado State Patrol troopers, and Colorado State Park officers.