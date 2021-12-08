Jay Norvell Says He Has 'Great Respect' For CSU Rams History After After Being Named Head CoachJay Norvell says he's ready to get started with the Rams after being named head coach for CSU following five years at Nevada.

Avs Rookie Goalie Justus Annunen Records First Career NHL Win In 7-5 Victory Over FlyersThe Colorado Avalanche's rookie goaltender Justus Annunen notched his first NHL win Monday night.

Broncos Back In Last Place After Another Meltdown Vs ChiefsWith the AFC West lead ao tantalizingly in reach, the Denver Broncos fumbled, bumbled and stumbled their way to another loss against Kansas City, plunging to their familiar whereabouts in the division's cellar instead.

Colorado State Brings In Nevada Head Coach Jay NorvellColorado State hired the first Black head football coach in program history Monday, bringing in Nevada's Jay Norvell to take over for Steve Addazio.

Despite Undefeated Record, Colorado State Rams Still Not Ranked In AP Top 25The Colorado State Rams men's basketball team has won all of their games so far this season, but they still are on the outside of the new AP Top 25 rankings looking in.

Broncos Gamble, Lose To Chiefs, Fall 2 Games Back In DivisionVic Fangio declared that “field goals weren't going to beat" the Kansas City Chiefs. Neither were 20-play drives that resulted in no points.