(CBS4) — Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms.
“Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted.
Merry Christmas! 🎄
ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021
Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo.
“The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, which left four students dead and seven others injured, is 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. His parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter for allowing their son to have access to the gun.
On Tuesday, Boebert inserted herself in the debate by sharing a photo of herself and her four young boys holding guns in front of their Christmas tree.
“The Boeberts have your six @RepThomasMassie!” she tweeted. It’s a phrase commonly used in the military and law enforcement, to indicate someone is watching your back.
“No spare ammo for you, though,” she added.
RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘Very Confident’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Will Take Action Against Rep. Lauren Boebert
Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, has made headlines recently for anti-Muslim remarks against Rep. Ilhan Omar, implying she could be a terrorist or terrorist sympathizer, and calling her and the only other Muslim representative the “jihad squad.”
RELATED: Rep. Lauren Boebert Refuses To Apologize For Anti-Muslim Remarks In Call With Rep. Ilhan Omar
“I think it’s important for us to say this kind of language, this kind of hate cannot be condoned by the House of Representatives, and we should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees,” Omar said on Sunday, during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”
According to The Washington Post, a group of Democratic lawmakers are expected to unveil a resolution on Wednesday to strip Boebert of her posts on the House Natural Resources and Budget Committees.