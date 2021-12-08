YODER, Colo. (CBS4) – Nikolay Krutitskiy was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his 6-year-old son last summer. Roman was shot at the family’s home in the 7700 block of Edison Road in eastern El Paso County on the afternoon of June 23, 2020.
READ MORE: 2 Injured In Shooting Outside Rocky Mountain National Park At Estes Park Entrance
Roman’s father, Nikolay Krutitskiy, was arrested following the shooting at his family’s home in YoderREAD MORE: Colorado Death: Third Inmate Killed In New Spate Of Federal Prison Violence
On Tuesday, Nikolay was found guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, menacing and two counts of child abuse. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.MORE NEWS: 'This Is Offering Them Shelter For The Night': City Of Northglenn Converts Old Rec Center Into Winter Housing For Homeless