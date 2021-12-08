DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTIES, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, drivers can use the express lanes of Interstate 25 through the South Gap project. There are now two lanes in each direction between Castle Rock and Monument.
Tolls will be waived.READ MORE: Deceased Newborn's Identity Still A Mystery Nearly 20 Years Later, Weld County Focuses On DNA Analysis
Last month, CDOT, state leaders and legislators announced the 18-mile-long project was finished ahead of schedule. CDOT, however, says there will be some paving and striping scheduled for the spring and summer near Larkspur.
Construction of the roughly $419 million project started in September 2018 with the goal to ease congestion and reduce wrecks.READ MORE: Incoming Snowstorm Could Produce A Very Dangerous Avalanche Cycle In Colorado's Western Mountains
Along with new express lanes, drivers will notice widened shoulders, rebuilt bridges, road realignment and wildlife crossings.
Drivers are reminded to not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at areas with white dotted lines; and obey posted speed limits. Colorado State Patrol will also be in the area the morning the lanes open.
“The Express Lanes cannot be used to pass slower moving vehicles,” CDOT said in a news release on Wednesday.MORE NEWS: RTD: Fentanyl Found In Union Station Bus Terminal Bathroom: Bathrooms And Elevators Closed
With an incoming snowstorm, CDOT recognizes there might be safety closures which could include the express lanes.