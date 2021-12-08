DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School Board has voted to remove its face mask requirement in schools. In a vote of 4 to 3, the board approved a resolution that eliminates the mask mandate.
The resolution, which goes into effect immediately, also calls for no COVID-19 vaccine mandate. It also calls for individual determinations on each student with unique circumstances.READ MORE: Rocky Mountain National Park Closed At Estes Park Entrance Due To 'Incident And Investigation'
The vote came after several hours of debate and public comment that went late into Tuesday night.READ MORE: Colorado Mountains, Ski Areas Expected To Get Much-Needed Snow This Week
Some discussed how removing the face mask mandate will take the burden off teachers and put the focus back on learning.
“In regards to teachers, I think some will be relieved to have being the mask police off their plate,” said one school board member.MORE NEWS: Driver, 2 Passengers Hurt After Car Crashes Into Home In Aurora; No One In Home Injured
The 2021-2022 school year started with a mask requirement. Douglas County then left Tri-County Health and formed its own health department which loosened the mask requirements. That was knocked down in a federal court lawsuit by the school district.