(CBS4) – Denver Broncos oft-injured nose tackle Mike Purcell was a surprise inactive on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He was listed as having a thumb injury, but head coach Vic Fangio spoke about the situation further on Monday.
“It was more opponent based,” said Fangio, explaining that the heavy dose of nickel defense meant Purcell wasn’t going to play much anyway.
Purcell could be seen in the Broncos Week 12 win with a cast over his right wrist and thumb.
