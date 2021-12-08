AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police Department responded to a car into a home early Wednesday morning.
According to Aurora PD, officers were on scene in the 700 block of Havana Street, where a vehicle crashed and rolled into a home.
A driver and two passengers were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be helped out by first responders. All three people in the car were taken to the hospital to treat injuries, and their conditions are unknown at this time.
No one inside the home was injured, but there was significant damage to the home due to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.