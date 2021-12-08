GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police arrested a man they say set several fires, damaged property and turned off the power to a 24-unit apartment complex. Barry Bledsoe now faces 37 charges for his alleged actions.
Firefighters first responded to a trash can fir on 25th Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6. On the way there, firefighters called for police assistance when they saw multiple fires burning.
Investigators spoke with witnesses and looked at surveillance video. They identified the suspect as Bledsoe whom they found a short time later in the area.
Police say the fires which were set were next to occupied homes. They add Bledsoe damaged an air conditioning unit and turned off the power to the 24-unit apartment complex.
No injuries were reported, but investigators estimate $20,000 worth of damage.
Police arrested Bledsoe who complained of a medical issue. While at the hospital, police say he assaulted a nurse. He is now at the Weld County jail.
Anyone with more information about the crimes is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.