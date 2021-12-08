ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol wants to find a brown 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV they believe hit an 8-year-old girl and fled. The crash happened near 53rd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, near the Ricardo Flores Magon Academy.
The child was crossing Lowell Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, school officials told families.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Experts Point To Boosters Following Pfizer Study
CSP says the girl suffered moderate-to-serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital. Authorities are now looking for the SUV with a Colorado license plate of AZQ027.
CSP released an image of the actual vehicle involved.READ MORE: Non-Profit Distributes Last Lunches From Denver Building Broken Into Five Times This Year
Further information about the vehicle or the driver were not available.
If you know more about the crash or the vehicle and driver, you’re asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501.MORE NEWS: Boulder County DA Says Judges Are Putting Public Safety At Risk By Releasing Dangerous Defendants On PR Bonds
School officials say they are “actively looking into crisis support and counselors to help process the incident.”