DENVER (CBS4)– There are some new members of the Colorado State Patrol on duty at the state Capitol. They are walking around on four legs and ready to sniff out any possible danger.
Scout and Oly are bomb-sniffing dogs. They are based at the state Capitol but can also be used for special events or any incidents when needed.
“The dogs are trained to detect 16 explosive odors, on top of that they can find guns and shell casings if needed for evidence,” said Crystal Crenshaw with the Colorado State Patrol.
The Colorado State Patrol said the dogs have undergone nearly a month of training.