AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Colorado Department of Corrections officer is on trial after prosecutors say he shot a man to death following a dispute about fireworks. Scott Mathews Jr. has pleaded not guilty.
Police say he fatally shot 36-year-old Jaharie Wheeler July 4, 2019.
Authorities say the men got into a fight after Mathews and his girlfriend approached Wheeler and his girlfriend was concerned their dogs would become frightened by fireworks being set off by Wheeler's children in the apartment courtyard.
Authorities say video footage showed Wheeler pushing and punching Mathews before Mathews shot him once in the chest. Mathews worked for the state for over three years but was fired after the shooting.