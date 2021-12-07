DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis, along with his administration, and the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to help save people money and help small businesses through the “Revitalizing Main Streets Program.”
Polis said the CDOT program is open for additional grant opportunities to improve safety on urban roadways and main streets throughout Colorado.
Some of the goals include reducing crashes, stimulating the economy, and improving transportation for everyone to safely get around.
Applicants can submit infrastructure projects up to $2 million. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4, 2022.