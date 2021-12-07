BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A second skier has died at Eldora Ski Area in a matter of a week. The Boulder County Sheriff’s says a 60-year-old man was found lying amongst trees along the Hot Dog Alley run on Tuesday morning.
Investigators say he apparently collided with a tree "at some point earlier in the day." They say the man, is a resident of Nederland, was skiing alone, and the crash does not appear suspicious.
The victim has not been identified.
On Nov. 30, BCSO says a 72-year-old man from Boulder who was skiing collided with a snowboarder on the Windmill run. The skier died at the scene.
The snowboarder stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators. No criminal charges were filed at this time.