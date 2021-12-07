DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s next storm will be the biggest of the season for some of the northern and western mountains. There is a Winter Storm Watch posted for Wednesday afternoon thru Friday Afternoon.
The storm system will begin to drop snow across the mountains on Wednesday afternoon and continue for almost 48 hours! The extended duration of the snow is in part the reason for the large amounts on the western slope.
The bulk of the moisture will hit the western slope but, there will be some snow that pushes east into the plains. The numbers on the graphic below are only estimates from one model and are likely to change.
Snow should start over the Denver metro area early in the morning on Friday.
At this point, it is still looking like amounts will be light over the Denver metro area and eastern plains.
The chance for 1 to 3 inches over the Mile High City should end our no snow streak which is now sitting at 230 days.
