CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:C-470, Douglas County News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All lanes of C-470 in Douglas County were closed Tuesday afternoon for a crash involving multiple vehicles, Colorado State Patrol says. The crash happened at Quebec Street in the westbound lanes.

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

CSP previously stated multiple lanes were closed, but later clarified the “entire width of C-470 westbound is the crash scene, causing the full closure of the road.”

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

An image shared by CSP shows two vehicles, possibly a third, apparently heavily damaged.

Traffic was seen being turned around off of the highway. CSP says two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Further details about the crash were not disclosed.

Danielle Chavira