DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All lanes of C-470 in Douglas County were closed Tuesday afternoon for a crash involving multiple vehicles, Colorado State Patrol says. The crash happened at Quebec Street in the westbound lanes.
CSP previously stated multiple lanes were closed, but later clarified the “entire width of C-470 westbound is the crash scene, causing the full closure of the road.”
An image shared by CSP shows two vehicles, possibly a third, apparently heavily damaged.
Traffic Advisory
CRASH
C-470 at Quebec Westbound
Multi vehicle crash with multiple lanes blocked
At least two parties transported w/ serious injuries @CSP_CastleRock on scene investigating pic.twitter.com/bdBhTGDwhK
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) December 7, 2021
Traffic was seen being turned around off of the highway. CSP says two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Further details about the crash were not disclosed.