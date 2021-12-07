Broncos Back In Last Place After Another Meltdown Vs ChiefsWith the AFC West lead ao tantalizingly in reach, the Denver Broncos fumbled, bumbled and stumbled their way to another loss against Kansas City, plunging to their familiar whereabouts in the division's cellar instead.

Colorado State Brings In Nevada Head Coach Jay NorvellColorado State hired the first Black head football coach in program history Monday, bringing in Nevada's Jay Norvell to take over for Steve Addazio.

Despite Undefeated Record, Colorado State Rams Still Not Ranked In AP Top 25The Colorado State Rams men's basketball team has won all of their games so far this season, but they still are on the outside of the new AP Top 25 rankings looking in.

Broncos Gamble, Lose To Chiefs, Fall 2 Games Back In DivisionVic Fangio declared that “field goals weren't going to beat" the Kansas City Chiefs. Neither were 20-play drives that resulted in no points.

SportsLine Week 13 AFC West Picks: 'Denver Designed Well To Stop What Kansas City Does,' Says Larry HartsteinA Broncos win would give them at least a share of the AFC West lead, but they'll need to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Cale Makar, Avalanche Bounce Back, Beat Canadiens In MontrealCale Makar scored to put Colorado ahead to stay late in the second period, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1.