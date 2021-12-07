CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A fourth teenager will be charged for his suspected role in a shooting at William C. Hinkley High School in November. Alejandro Carillo Hernandez, 17, will be charged as an adult in connection to the shooting.

Hernandez is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds and two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers.

Three students were injured in the shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Aurora school on Nov. 19 after a fight broke out.

Three other suspects, all 16-year-old boys, will be charged as adults for their alleged roles in the shooting. Diego Flores, Dalen Brewer and Larry Jefferson appeared before a judge at the Arapahoe County Justice Center last week.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the victims believes she was not the intended target of the gunfire. A second victim ducked in the back seat of a car before getting shot in the abdomen.

Police have surveillance video from school and a nearby business. It includes images that show guns pointed out the window of a pickup truck in the parking lot.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary demand hearing on Dec. 14. Brewer and Jefferson are scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 15. Flores’ next hearing is on March 7, 2022.

