CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Lauren Boebert

(CBS4/CNN) — Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said Sunday she is “very confident” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take “decisive action” against Rep. Lauren Boebert over the Colorado congresswoman’s anti-Muslim remarks. The action could include punishments like stripping her of her committee assignments.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., attends a news conference outside the Capitol with members of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss the "expulsion of members from the House Republican Conference, on July 29, 2021.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., outside the Capitol on July 29, 2021. (credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, has unleashed a string of anti-Muslim remarks against Omar, implying she could be a terrorist or terrorist sympathizer, and calling her and the only other Muslim representative the “jihad squad.”

RELATED: Rep. Lauren Boebert Refuses To Apologize For Anti-Muslim Remarks In Call With Rep. Ilhan Omar

On Friday, Boebert tweeted a portion of an interview she did on the Chris Salcedo Show on NewsMax. Boebert said she has “moved on from this controversy.”

“I made a public statement. I made a personal phone call to Ilhan to make things right, she hung up on me, really showing her character. Of course you’ve heard she rejected my attempt to make amends, and ended the call,” Boebert told Salcedo.

On Sunday, during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” Omar said Boebert should be punished for her racist rhetoric.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) plays a voicemail containing a death threat during a news conference about Islamophobia on Capitol Hill on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I think it’s important for us to say this kind of language, this kind of hate cannot be condoned by the House of Representatives, and we should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees, by rebuking her language by doing everything that we can to send a clear and decisive message to the American public that if the Republicans are not going to be adults, and condemn this, that we are going to do that,” Omar stated.

“It’s very unbecoming of a congresswoman to use that kind of derogatory dangerous inciting language against a colleague,” she said.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)  

Anica Padilla