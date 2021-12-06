DENVER (CBS4) – Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art has a lot to celebrate. The Museum had to close in 2020 due to COVID. But then in 2021, it had to close again after a pipe burst and caused extensive damage.
“Unfortunately the water damage did effect all three floors of our building. Fortunately for us, of the over 4,000 objects that we do have on view, the damage was really contained to the building,” said Renée Albiston, Associate Museum Director, at Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art
It took 6-months to repair the building, and Kirkland reopened in August. Now, Kirkland is welcoming everyone age 13-and-up who want to immerse themselves in design.
“We do call it a time travel. You travel through the evolution of design starting with Arts and Crafts, then Post-Modern,” Albiston explained.
The Museum’s newest exhibit focuses on the work of designer, Christopher Dresser.
“That is a focus on the Aesthetic Movement, a smaller lesser known movement that was happening at the same time as the Arts and Crafts Design Movement,” Albiston said.
The Aesthetic Movement has elements derived from nature, animals, botanical designs, color, and form. Truth, Beauty, and Power: Christopher Dresser and the Aesthetic Movement runs through January 2nd.
