DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride.

There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning.

As the storm system move east it has the potential for accumulating snow over eastern parts of the state and in all likelihood Denver’s first official measurable snow at Denver International Airport.

The long range model that seems to have the best handle on snowfall for the end of the week storm is the Global Forecast System model or GFS for short. This model had 1 to 3 inches of snow possible for Denver by Saturday morning! Remember, we only need a tenth of an inch at DIA for the streak of no snow to end.

In the mountains the amounts will be higher! Keep in mind these are preliminarily models and likely to change.

But, there is a chance some of the western mountains may see 6 to 12 inches of snow along with 3 to 6 inches from Summit county up through Rocky Mountain National Park.