FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Rams men’s basketball team has won all of their games so far this season, but they still are on the outside of the new AP Top 25 rankings looking in.
David Roddy registered 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 74-58 win over Saint Mary’s in Fort Collins. CSU has won their first 9 games.
Of all the teams receiving votes that are not in the Top 25, CSU has the most with 90.
1. Purdue 8-0, 1,525 votes
2. Baylor 8-0, 1,421 votes
3. Duke 7-1, 1,390 votes
4. UCLA 8-1, 1,293 votes
5. Gonzaga 7-2, 1,240 votes
6. Villanova 6-2, 1,175 votes
7. Texas 6-1, 1,101 votes
8. Kansas 6-1, 1,068 votes
9. Alabama 7-1, 1,029 votes
10. Kentucky 6-1, 972 votes
11. Arizona 7-0, 919 votes
12. Arkansas 8-0, 905 votes
13. Tennessee 6-1, 762 votes
14. Houston 7-1, 686 votes
15. UConn 8-1, 527 votes
16. Southern Cal 8-0, 510 votes
17. Iowa St. 8-0, 499 votes
18. Auburn 7-1, 419 votes
19. Michigan St. 7-2, 405 votes
20. Florida 6-1, 386 votes
21. Ohio St. 6-2, 370 votes
22. Wisconsin 7-1, 338 23 votes
23. Seton Hall 7-1, 177 votes
24. BYU 7-1, 157 votes
25. LSU 8-0, 135 votes
Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 90 votes, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.
