CSU Study: Men Spread COVID Particles More Than Other PopulationsA study focused on tracking the spread of COVID-19 in performing arts settings has also unveiled the population of humans who spread the most COVID-19 particles.

COVID In Colorado: Vaccines Available Before Every Event At Ball Arena In DecemberIn an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 and give out COVID-19 vaccination boosters, the State has decided to set up their mobile vaccine clinic outside of Ball Arena in Denver every time they have an event in December.

Booking Booster Shots Proves Challenging For Some ColoradansThe president made booster shots a priority in his fight against COVID, but Coloradans we spoke with say getting a booster shot is easier said than done.

As Winter Approaches, Seasonal Affective Disorder Is More Likely To Set InSeasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that typically sets in this time of year. Find out how it's treated.

Known 'Affiliate' Of 211 Crew Arrested After Stolen Gun Found In CarPolice in Greeley say a recent traffic stop resulted the arrests of two people, including a former "affiliate" of the 211 Crew.

How Does The Coronavirus Mutate? It's Just A Series Of MistakesOmicron has some experts worried it could be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines than previous variants of the virus.