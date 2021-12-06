CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University has found an interim president. Cody Teets is a board of trustee alumna and trustee.

Cody Teets (credit: Regis University)

READ MORE: CPW Begins Wildlife Surveys From Low-Altitude Helicopter

She is set to take over on Jan. 1, 2022. Teets is the first woman to take over the institution in its 144 years.

READ MORE: State Trooper Shoots At Suspect On I-25, Woman Arrested After Pointing Gun At Officer

She will serve until a permanent president is selected. That search will begin early next year.

MORE NEWS: Comfort Dental Offers Free Dental Care To Those In Need

Outgoing Regis University President Reverend John Fitzgibbons will retire at the end of the year in December after serving for 10 years as Regis’ 24th president.

Jennifer McRae