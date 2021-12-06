GREENOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Smoke poured out of a building housing a dentist’s office in Greenwood Village after daybreak on Monday. The business is called Deer Run Dentistry.
The building is located on the 8000 block of East Prentice Avenue, just south of Belleview Avenue.
Update: The fire is inside a dentistry office. The first clip is of firefighters first entering the structure. Crews are currently working on locating fire activity in the attic of the structure. They are using hooks to pull the roof and access the attic space. pic.twitter.com/HTM7C8k6PY
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 6, 2021
Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue had to climb up onto the roof to try to extinguish the fire as it burned in the attic area.
It wasn’t immediately clear how much damage the fire did.